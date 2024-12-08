Clean up starts across South Cheshire after Storm Darragh

The clean up is underway after Storm Darragh left a trail of damage and flooding across South Cheshire this weekend.

A Flood Warning remains in place along the River Weaver in Nantwich, with levels up to 1.92m higher than normal, says the Environment Agency.

The EA said: “Property flooding is expected near the River Weaver, particularly around Shrewbridge Lodge.

“More rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours. Take care and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.

“Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses. We are closely monitoring the situation and monitoring rainfall and river levels.”

The high winds brought a number of trees down across roads and paths in and around Nantwich, with some roads blocked for several hours.

Morrisons supermarket in Nantwich is currently closed due to damage to its roof caused by the storm-force winds

Many garden fences have been blown over, and debris left scattered across many routes.

Some roads which were closed yesterday and overnight are back open today, says Cheshire East Highways.

These include:

Winsford Road, Wettenhall

London Road, Nantwich

A49 Whitchurch Road

Linley Lane, Alsager

A51 Calveley

A530 Middlewich Road

Since 4pm on Friday, highways say they have received 154 calls of weather-related incidents as a result of Storm Darragh.

Cheshire Fire crews were also called out numerous times to help clear fallen trees and make safe damaged buildings.

Cheshire Police said: “We attended multiple reports of trees that had fallen, blocking roads and pavements.

“Traffic collisions due to the weather, flooded roads and even parts of buildings and structures collapsing or at risk of collapse. Also a few stray Police hats nearly blown away!

“We would like to thank all the emergency services in attendance, Cheshire East, Highways teams and local farmers and members of the public throughout the storm for their assistance.

“It definitely pulled all the community resources together, and it was really nice to see everyone working together and helping where needed.

“There is still a weather warning for wind today (Sunday) so keep your wits about you and look out for each other.

“We are still attending reports of highway blockages and damages across Cheshire as a result of the storm – so only call 999 in an emergency. 101 for non emergencies.”

All Transport for Wales rail services through Nantwich were also cancelled yesterday and badly impacted today.

(Images courtesy of Jonathan White and Nantwich News readers)