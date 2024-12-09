Sink your teeth into University Centre Reaseheath’s new public lectures

The University Centre Reaseheath’s new public lecture series started with a mouth-watering event by marine expert Donovan Lewis.

His lecture “My Life with Sharks” launched the new series of talks being held by the Nantwich college over the next six months.

The free-to-attend lecture offered a deep dive into the mysterious lives of the often-misunderstood ocean predators.

Donovan explored their biology, behaviour, and surprising secrets.

The talk marked the start of a diverse series of public lectures running throughout the academic year, hosted by University Centre Reaseheath’s research-active academic staff.

The lectures cover an array of topics, from sustainability and horticultural excellence to dog training and veterinary tales.

Each session is designed to inspire, inform, and connect communities across Cheshire and beyond.

Here’s a preview of the upcoming line-up:

• Dog Training Myths and Facts – January 8, 2025

• The Micro World and the World Wide Web – February 5, 2025

• Sustainability on the Farm: Mission Impossible? – April 2, 2025

• Growing for Gold: How to Get RHS Tatton Best in Show – May 7, 2025

• My Strangest Vet Nursing Stories – June 4, 2025.

The lectures are open to all and are free of charge.

Participants can join in person at University Centre Reaseheath or from the comfort of home via Teams.

Visit https://ucreaseheath.ac.uk/public-lectures-and-events/ for more information and to register your spot.