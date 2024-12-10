Jacksons Opticians in Nantwich scoops national award

Jacksons Styling Opticians in Nantwich has won the coveted “National Opticians of the Year” award.

The store was awarded the honour from the trade association, Optical Success Academy, at a ceremony at the practice on Welsh Row.

Community leaders attend including Cllr Stuart Bostock, Mayor of Nantwich, were also in attendance.

In September, the owner of Jacksons Helen Corson competed at the Optical Success Academy conference in Manchester, with more than 100 of the top independent opticians in the UK.

And due to their growth and innovative business practices they were crowned the winner of the Independent Optician Practice of the Year.

Director of Optical Success Academy Conor Heaney travelled to Jacksons to present them with their award and to recognise their achievements.

Helen said: “It is small independent manufacturers who set the trends and are at the cutting edge of eyewear design.

“We wanted to make Jacksons a place for people who expect outstanding eyecare and who wear glasses proudly and want to make a statement with their eyewear.

“We source frames from all over the world to bring our patients something they will not see in every other optician’s practice.

“As an independent business I believe we still have a place in the world today because people still value personal service and being treated like an individual rather than just a number.”

Jacksons was started in 1888 By Chemist Optician Mr Turner.

His daughter married Mr SW Jackson an optometrist who took over the business and who in turn passed it to his son Cameron Jackson.

In 2007, Cameron became ill and was forced to sell the practice as his children had not followed him into the profession.

Helen bought the practice and has worked to embrace modern eyecare technology and the boutique side of eyewear provision.

The Jacksons team has also been nominated for Optician Magazine Technology Practice of the Year.