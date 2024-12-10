New Nantwich wine bar to be named “Edward’s” after grandad

A new wine and deli bar being opened by the owner of St Martha restaurant in Nantwich is to be named “Edward’s” after her grandad!

Kelly Woodnutt wanted to honour her grandad Edward Jones by naming the new venue on Pillory Street after him.

The 84-year-old has been helping out to convert the former Rodney Densem Wines shop and is regularly climbing ladders, painting ceilings and walls, and doing every odd job under the sun!

Kelly and her Greek partner Vasileios were keen to expand and saw the unit as the ideal location.

Now they hope to open “Edward’s” as early as mid January.

Kelly, paying tribute to Edward, said: “He’s amazing!

“At 84 he’s still doing so many jobs for us – painting walls, cleaning gutters, tip runs and more.

“He did the same when we were getting ready to open St Martha.

“I just wanted to honour him by naming the new place after him!”

Kelly and Vasileios have made a huge success of St Martha on Hospital Street since opening in August 2019, including winning multiple awards.

Now – after several weeks waiting for Cheshire East planners – they have been given the go ahead to convert the former Rodney Densem outlet into a new wine and deli venture.

The venture will also bring another half dozen jobs to the town.

Former South Cheshire College student Kelly, from Willaston, said: “I thought there was a need in the town for a low key, relaxing wine bar where people could just have a seat and chat over a glass of wine without DJs and loud music.”

They have also unearthed some fascinating artefacts while refurbishing the outlet.

They include a sign for “Hunters The Teamen Ltd” which it was called when a deli shop more than 100 years ago!

It turns out Kelly has been looking around the town for quite some time for the right location.

“When Densem became available, I just knew this would be ideal for us,”” she added.

“We’re really happy with the location. It’s a building with an amazing history which we want to preserve and continue.

“It’s old and I like to know the history of a place, and we’ve found some interesting facts behind it before it became Densem.

“It was a fabric shop for many years owned by a Persian family, and before that it was Hunters The Teamen back in 1903!”

Now the venue is getting another new lease of life under Kelly’s guidance.

She added: “Edward’s will be open in the day-time and evenings as a wine bar with a small shop element at the front where people can pick up from a small selection such as dips, olives, salads etc.

“There will also be fresh bread, jams, preserves and pickles, and the food will made at St Martha’s!

“It’s a more boutique-style bar, with wines and cheeses to choose from, and much of it all sourced locally from Cheshire and Staffordshire.”

The new venue will have seating on the ground floor as well as upstairs, with potential for some outdoor seating at the rear during the summer.