Police appeal after cat shot with air gun in Wybunbury

Police are trying to trace a thug who shot a pet cat with an airgun in Wybunbury.

Officers say the attack happened yesterday (December 9) in the area of Howbeck Crescent in Wybunbury.

The eight-month-old pet suffered serious injuries in the incident between 9.45am and 11.15am.

Police said: “The cat has suffered serious injuries and has to have surgery in the hope it will recover.

“It is unknown where the cat was shot, but it did like to be in the field behind Chads Green and Riddlings Lane.”

Anyone with information relating to the incident is urged to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 1981376.