5 hours ago
Police appeal after cat shot with air gun in Wybunbury
11 hours ago
Jacksons Opticians in Nantwich scoops national award
11 hours ago
New Nantwich wine bar to be named “Edward’s” after grandad
1 day ago
Nantwich Women triumph 4-3 against league leaders Altrincham
2 days ago
Nantwich disability champion makes Power 100 finalist list
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Police appeal after cat shot with air gun in Wybunbury

in Crime / Incident / News / Wybunbury December 10, 2024
appeal - man with serious injuries - police tape by jayneandd

Police are trying to trace a thug who shot a pet cat with an airgun in Wybunbury.

Officers say the attack happened yesterday (December 9) in the area of Howbeck Crescent in Wybunbury.

The eight-month-old pet suffered serious injuries in the incident between 9.45am and 11.15am.

Police said: “The cat has suffered serious injuries and has to have surgery in the hope it will recover.

“It is unknown where the cat was shot, but it did like to be in the field behind Chads Green and Riddlings Lane.”

Anyone with information relating to the incident is urged to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 1981376.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.