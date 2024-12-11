LETTER: Bryony Page snubbed for BBC Sports Personality of the Year shortlist

Dear Editor,

In a surprising omission, Crewe-born Bryony Page has not been shortlisted for a 2024 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award, despite an extraordinary year that solidified her place among British sporting legends.

Page made history in Paris this summer by winning Great Britain’s first-ever Olympic gold medal in trampoline gymnastics.

Her victory completed an unprecedented collection of Olympic medals in her discipline, adding to the silver she claimed at Rio 2016 – which was also GB’s first trampoline medal – and the bronze she secured at Tokyo 2020.

Page’s latest triumph capped an illustrious career that also includes two world championship titles, cementing her reputation as one of the greatest athletes in the sport’s history.

Yet, her achievements appear to have been overlooked by the BBC, whose 2024 shortlist includes a number of high-profile athletes but no representation from gymnastics.

For Page, 2024 was the culmination of a journey defined by perseverance, skill, and resilience.

She recovered from a series of setbacks early in her career to become a trailblazer for British trampoline gymnastics, inspiring a new generation of athletes to take up the sport.

While the BBC Sports Personality of the Year shortlist remains a coveted honour, Page’s legacy is already written in gold.

And in Crewe, her hometown will continue to celebrate their Olympic hero, regardless of the awards.

For now, fans and fellow athletes alike are left wondering how such a monumental achievement could be overlooked on one of the country’s biggest sporting stages.

Yours

Jonathan White

Wistaston