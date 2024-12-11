Nantwich Players ‘leading lady’ celebrates her 100th birthday

A leading light of Nantwich’s theatrical scene celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends.

Pat Hough, who served 36 years as President of Nantwich Players, puts her long life down to “no nibbling between meals, moderation in all things and a little bit of luck!”

In the 1960s and 70s she was involved in the local theatre scene, first as a member of Nantwich Play Reading Circle which went on to become Nantwich Players.

Back then productions were staged at venues such as Nantwich and Acton Grammar School and the Civic Hall, before an old Quakers Meeting House, destined for demolition, was purchased and converted into today’s Players Theatre.

Mother-of-four Pat went tread the boards on a regular basis with character parts in some 50 productions while also housing the costume store in her barn near Nantwich.

Among her stage credits were The Corn is Green, Bedroom Farce, Ghost Train ,The Card, Victory V, When We Are Married, Hobsons Choice, Love on the Dole and Sidney and the Sunshine Stealers, Ladies in Retirement, Out of the Ashes and more.

Daughter Pam, from Tarporley, said: “Mum was born in Derby, the youngest of four girls, with her next sister 14 years older.

“In many ways she was brought up an only child and at seven, when sent to boarding school, she filled lonely evenings playing imaginary games and writing poems and plays.

“She took part in school plays and public speaking competitions and won many awards. Her first major role came after the war, playing Portia with the Derby Shakespeare Society.

“In 1947 she married John Hough and although as a family we moved around the country, living in Scotland, Wales and England, mum always found an outlet for her love of amateur dramatics joining various groups.

“For many years she was also with the WVS later to become WRVS, delivering meals on wheels and was awarded a 20 year long service medal.

“In 1967 the family moved to Nantwich where she continued her WRVS work and sat on various committees including the NSPCC, Cancer Research and Action Research.

“In Nantwich she found an outlet for her creativity and love of acting and theatre, joining the Players around 1968.”

Mrs Hough, who lives near Nantwich, was part of the group when it purchased on an Old Quaker chapel, destined for demolition, for conversion into today’s Players Theatre.

She was part of a drive to raise funds for the renovations and became President in 1983, the same year as the first production in the new theatre – The Good Companions.

She stepped down in 2019 after receiving a Salt of the Earth mayor’s award for her contribution to Nantwich Players and the town’s cultural scene.

“Mum lives with her second husband in her own home near Nantwich and has a circle of local friends and local family support if required, said Pam.

“This involves at least two games of bridge per week, going shopping and on outings, doing daily crosswords, and reading novels and daily newspapers and generally keeping her brain active.

“She of course still attends every play produced by the Players but is now in the audience rather than on stage!”

The centenarian, who was once head girl at her boarding school, believes in ‘moderation in all things’ and a disciplined approach to life.

She values family and friendship and was delighted to welcome more than 50 people to her birthday party at Worleston Village Hall.

Among them were her nine grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and two nephews both in their nineties.

Mrs Hough said: “I’m a firm believer in a sensible lifestyle of regular night sleeping patterns, very little nibbling between meals and modest portions, no alcohol, lots of fresh air and exercise.

“I’m sure all this will have helped me reach an old age plus of course, a little bit of good luck.”

Nantwich Players are planning a special celebration for the birthday girl later in the month.