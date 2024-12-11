10 hours ago
South Cheshire National Trust Association hands out £5k

December 11, 2024
South Cheshire National Trust Association (1)

The South Cheshire National Trust Association has handed out £5,000 to local causes at its latest meeting in Nantwich.

More than 80 members were at the Nantwich Town stadium to watch the annual presentation of money raised to benefit National Trust projects.

In total, £5,000 was handed to representatives for the three successful and very different projects chosen by members.

Chairman Steve Bartlett introduced and welcomed the recipients and Vice-Chairman Theo Van Beurden presented the cheques.

Rachel Thomas, general manager Little Moreton Hall, accepted one for £2,500 which she said would be a contribution to the conservation of original wall paintings uncovered in the property and to buy oak stanchions and barrier ropes to protect working areas while still permitting visitor viewing.

Lindsay Gordon and Sue Jones, from Chirk Castle, accepted a cheque for £1,250.

They said it would be used to refurbish the estate bird hive; over one hundred different species having been recorded in the grounds surrounding this very special still furnished medieval castle.

Ranger Sam Jones accepted a cheque for £1,250 on behalf of Bickerton Hill, where so many members have enjoyed walks with spectacular views over the Cheshire Plain.

The money would be used towards the replacement of traditional petrol powered tools and equipment with electric battery driven equivalents to continue the drive to reduce their carbon footprint.

The presentations were followed by a talk from Graham Dodd, entitled “A Christmas Box” unwrapping stories of traditions and seasonal celebrations through the ages.

A donation was made to Nantwich Museum in lieu of speaker’s fees.

Anyone interesting in joining the group, which holds regular meetings, events and outings and is open to all, should contact Anne Pegg email [email protected] or call 01270 569661

