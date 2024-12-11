Two festive concerts to be held in Nantwich

Two festive concerts will be taking place in Nantwich on December 21 and 22 to get residents in the Christmas mood!

On Saturday December 21, Nantwich Choral Society will hold their Christmas Carol Concert at St Mary’s Church in Nantwich.

They will be joined by the children from Nantwich Young Voices.

There will be carols to join in with, well-known carols to listen to and a few less well-known performed by the choir.

The performance starts at 6pm and tickets are £10, students £5, and accompanied children under 16 attend for free.

For more details go to www.nantwichchoral.org.uk

Then on Sunday December 22, Nantwich Concert Band will be performing live at Nantwich Town football ground.

Their annual Christmas concert will take place from 2.30pm at the Swansway Stadium off Waterlode.

Tickets are £8, but under 12s can watch free.

Payment to be made on the door on the night, cash or card.

Admission includes a tasty mince pie and the bar will be open for refreshments.