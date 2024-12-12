Burglars steal £60,000 of goods in raid at Dagfields near Nantwich

A gang has made off with £60,000 worth of items in a raid on Dagfields antiques store near Nantwich.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the high value burglary at the popular outlet off Crewe Road in Walgherton.

The raiders struck between 12am and 3am on Saturday (December 7), forcing entry to the property on Dagfields Farm.

The offenders stole a number of high-value items, including a luxury necklace, a large quantity of cash, an engagement ring, a pocket watch, and a set of commemorative medals.

The items stolen are thought to be worth in excess of £60,000.

Detective Constable Jamie Roberts, of CID Proactive East, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing, and we would urge anyone who witnessed this incident or saw anything suspicious to get in touch with us.

“The same goes for anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV which might aid our investigation.

“We also want to hear from anyone who thinks they may have information regarding the whereabouts of the items that were stolen.”

“If you have any information, please contact us via cheshire.police.uk/tell-us or call 101, quoting IML- 1979120.”

