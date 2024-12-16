Pair charged with arson following fire in Nantwich

31 minutes ago
in Crime / Incident / News December 16, 2024
firearms - justice court gavel - free to use https___pxhere.com_en_photo_839873

Two people have been charged with arson following a fire at an apartment block in Nantwich.

Daniel Woolaston, 31, and Charlotte Woolaston, 36, of Laurel Place, Henhull, were arrested on Saturday (December 14).

The pair have since been charged with arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

They were also both charged with perverting the course of justice.

Both appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court today (Monday December 16) where they were remanded in custody to appear at Chester Crown Court on Monday January 13.

The charges relate to an incident that occurred at 8.43am on Saturday.

Officers in Nantwich were notified by Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service of a fire at an apartment block on Laurel Place, on the Kingsbourne development, Nantwich.

Some residents were evacuated as emergency services dealt with the blaze.

