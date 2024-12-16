10 hours ago
REVIEW: “Beauty and the Beast” at Crewe Lyceum

in Theatre Reviews / What's On & Reviews December 16, 2024
Jenny Ryan in Lyceum panto 2024

Over the years Crewe’s Lyceum Theatre has gained an enviable reputation for staging some of the best pantomimes in the land – and this year’s offering of Beauty and the Beast can only enhance its standing.

Even though the story is fairly new to panto audiences, it soon becomes apparent that music and comedy are its strong points, with Enchantress Jenny Ryan demonstrating a fine singing voice that proves she is capable of far more than being brainbox Vixen on the TV gameshow The Chase.

I would like to have heard more from her, especially if it meant fitting in an extra song at the expense of her over-long script.

Much of the comedy is left in the capable hands of Sammy Scrub-It, played by Crewe favourite Ste Johnston who works so hard to wring humour out of every line that I worry he might do himself a mischief!

He is a complete natural and a consummate professional both with the audience and other cast members.

Among the other mirth makers Michael Quinn’s “Aren’t I sexy?” Gaston lights up the stage whenever he steps forward.

Backdrops, scenery and costumes are impressive, especially the gorgeous creations worn by Cynthia Scrub-It (Malcolm Lord).

The comedy more than makes up for any weaknesses in the script and audience reaction suggests that the Lyceum has another winner on its hands.

So if it’s laughter you and your family are after this Christmas, you know where to find it. Oh yes you do!

Beauty and the Beast runs at Crewe Lyceum from Friday December 13, 2024 to Sunday January 5, 2025.

(Review written by Neil Bonner, photos by Wes Webster Photography.)

