Nantwich Players nominated for eight NODA awards

Nantwich Players has been shortlisted for eight National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) awards.

The amateur theatre group, based on Love Lane in Nantwich, have ben nominated for a range of awards.

These include Best Leading Male Character in a Drama, for David Rogerson as Francis Henshall in One Man, Two Guvnors.

Also Best Leading Female Character in a Drama for Catherine Moore as Mary in The Flint Street Nativity.

They have two separate nominations for Best Supporting Male Character.

These are to Adam Goode as Stanley Stubbers in One Man, Two Guvnors, and to Ali Somers as Hyde 3/Dr Lanyon/Surgical Student/Hotel Porter in Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.

They have been shortlisted in Best Drama category, also for Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, and Best Director of a Drama for Chris Finney in the same production.

They receive two shortlistings for Best Staging of a Drama, with Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde and The Flint Street Nativity.

A spokesperson for Nantwich Players said: “A huge congratulations to our talented casts, crew, directors and every member of the Players family.

“Your hard work and dedication have made this possible. And thanks to everyone who continues to support us.”

NODA is the UK’s leading amateur theatre membership organisation.

It provides services, expertise and resources for thousands of member groups.