Roads closed as work on sink hole continues in Wistaston

Disruption will continue in Wistaston this week after a sink hole opened up on a busy road in the village.

The hole emerged on Laidon Avenue last week between the junctions of Rope Bank Avenue and Rimsdale Close.

Highways engineers are working on what caused the incident. Council bosses say there’s no timescale possible on how long it will take.

Cllr Mark Goldsmith, chair of Cheshire East Council highways and transport committee, said: “The council’s highways service attended to the report of a sinkhole opening up on Laidon Avenue in Wistaston on Wednesday evening (December 11).

“The appearance of sinkholes is not uncommon and they do occur naturally.

“Traffic management was installed immediately, and the area was made safe.

“We are working with a third-party utility company to carry out further investigations to review the cause of this incident.

“We are unable to give a timescale for the works until we have done this.

“We thank the public for their patience while we continue our investigations.”

(Images courtesy of Nantwich News readers)