Leighton Hospital visiting hours extended over festive season

Leighton Hospital visiting hours will be extended over the Christmas period – with two more days added for the festive season.

Mid Cheshire Hospitals Trust says visiting hours for adult inpatients will be between 11am and 8pm on

Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve have been added to the extended times for this year’s holiday season.

Two visitors are allowed at a bedside at any one time.

There is no limit on how long a visitor may stay with a patient between the set hours.

Scott Malton, Chief Nursing Officer at Mid Cheshire Hospitals, said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer more extended visiting hours so loved ones can spend time with patients over the festive season.

“Visitors are really important and help to create a compassionate and caring environment for everyone who uses our services.

“Family, friends and carers can play a vital role in aiding patients’ recovery, whether it’s through providing company, encouraging people to keep up their food and fluid intake, or offering wider support.”

Exceptions remain in place which allow the following for immediate family members or carers:

– Visiting a patient receiving end-of-life care in hospital

– Visiting is also permitted if you are supporting someone with a mental health issue such as dementia, a learning disability or autism where not being present would cause the patient to be distressed

The trust says Paediatrics and NICU have specific visiting hours and conditions which will remain unchanged.

Normal adult inpatient visiting times – outside of the days with extended hours – are from 3pm to 7pm, seven days a week.

For more information visit https://www.mcht.nhs.uk/visiting