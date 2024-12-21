Nantwich gears up for fundraising festive Dabbers Dash

The Dabbers Dash is set to bring festive cheer to Nantwich with a special “Elf Run” tomorrow (Sunday 22nd December) from 9am.

The informal and inclusive run, walk, or wheel event will raise vital funds for St Luke’s Hospice.

Participants will gather on the corner of Barony Park, opposite the Cornthwaite Group dealership, with the finish line on Sandford Road.

The event is free to join, and people are encouraged to complete up to 3.5 laps of the Barony Park circuit, equivalent to 5km (3.1 miles).

To add to the festive atmosphere, antlers and elf hats will be available for a suggested donation of £3 each, though attendees can give what they can afford.

Donations to support the hospice’s work can also be made online via the event’s JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/dabbers-dash-december-2024

The start and finish points will be marked by Pride flags, symbolising the event’s commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion.

“Dabbers Dash is all about celebrating community spirit and ensuring everyone feels welcome,” said founder Paul McIntyre.

The event caps off an incredible year for the event, which has gained national recognition.

Highlights include winning the England Athletics National Volunteer Award for Community Project of the Year, the England Athletics North West Region Community Project of the Year Award, and Paul’s personal accolade as the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024 Unsung Hero (North West).

(story by Jonathan White)