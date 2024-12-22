Nantwich girl chops off hair to raise money for cancer charity

A young Nantwich girl had her long locks chopped off to raise money for a cancer charity.

Big-hearted Aria Ruiz, a pupil at Highfields Primary, wanted to do something in aid of The Little Princess Trust.

It was in memory of her grandma Christine Robertson, who died in 2022 very suddenly from cancer.

Eight-year-old Aria had 16 inches of hair cut off to donate and raised almost £1,000!

The minimum required is seven inches which helps make a real hair wig for a child who has lost their hair through cancer treatment.

Her auntie Leanne Harvey said: “It costs £750 to make one wig so this has been a fantastic achievement by Aria!

“She has received donations from family and friends as well as her mum’s colleagues at Leighton Hospital and mine at The Open University.

“The generosity from colleagues who do not know me or Aria has been outstanding.

“Aria has wanted to donate her gorgeous long blonde hair for a long time now in memory of her ninny who lost her fight to cancer.

“As soon as she heard that it can happen to children too she instantly wanted to help and chose to do this which makes us so so proud.”

Aria had her hair cut off in front of her friends at a school assembly at Highfields just before they broke up for Christmas.

She has already raised £970 in total and they are still receiving donations. You can donate at her Justgiving page here.

And here’s a special video message from Aria thanking everyone for donating!