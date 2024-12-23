Calveley Academy spreads festive cheer with charity Elf Run

Calveley Primary Academy near Nantwich was full of festive fun and generosity when pupils took part in a fundraising “Elf Run”.

The event was a huge success, with an impressive £1,322 raised for St Luke’s Hospice.

Dressed in cheerful elf hats, the children dashed around a mile-long route around the school grounds, embracing the festive fun while supporting an important cause.

The event concluded with a well-deserved treat of celebratory hot chocolate, enjoyed by all the young runners.

Headteacher Ray Rudd praised the children’s efforts, saying: “The children had such a great time, and it was lovely to see them so excited to help others.

“St Luke’s Hospice does amazing work in our community, and we’re thrilled to support them.

“We would like to thank all our families, staff and community members who supported the event and helped us raise so much money for this worthwhile cause.”

St Luke’s Hospice provides care and support for patients and families in Cheshire.

The money raised by Calveley Primary Academy will help the charity continue its vital work.

Calveley Primary Academy & Nursery is part of North West Academies Trust (NWAT) that manages 11 primary and secondary schools in Cheshire and Shropshire, all of which are rated Outstanding or Good by Ofsted.