Round Table collects record £17,000 from Santa float

Crewe and Nantwich Round Table smashed their record by collecting more than £17,000 in their Christmas float rounds.

Santa visited all corners of Nantwich and Crewe over the past three weeks, bringing festive joy to families.

Round Table Chairman Sean Liddle said: “This year the members of Crewe and Nantwich Round Table really stepped up to ensure our annual Christmas float collections went smoothly and successfully.

“It takes a lot of organising and we also need to thank our friends from Crewe and Nantwich 41 club for their help and dedication, particularly with a major refurbishment of our beloved float.

“I’m incredibly proud to be part of such an amazing team of people.

“I’m thrilled to share that our grand total for 2024 sits at a record breaking £17,015.38.

“An absolutely amazing result for everyone but most importantly our local community who will benefit so much from this fundraising.

“Thank you to every single person and business that has helped make a difference this year.”

Money raised will be donated to a range of local charities and causes.