Stapeley pupil visits Downing Street to post Christmas card

A Stapeley youngster was invited to Downing Street to post his compeition-winning Christmas card to the Prime Minister!

Oliver Kostic, from Stapeley Broad Lane Primary School, captured the festive spirit with a design that won Crewe & Nantwich MP Connor Naismith’s competition.

The card has been sent to local community groups, businesses, residents, and now the Prime Minister.

Mr Naismith’s competition attracted more than 270 creative entries from primary school children across the constituency.

Oliver was invited for a memorable visit to Westminster, including a tour of Parliament and a trip to Downing Street to post his card to Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Mr Naismith MP said: “I was delighted to see so many fantastic entries for this year’s Christmas Card Competition.

“It was a joy to welcome Oliver to Westminster and to share such a special moment.

“I hope this inspires more young people to get involved in community initiatives.”

The competition also recognised four runners-up – Karolina from St Mary’s, Crina from Pebble Brook, Ayla from Nantwich Primary, and Amelia from Monks Coppenhall – whose designs feature inside the card. Each received a certificate to honour their achievement.

Mr Naismith added: “I’m incredibly proud of the creativity showcased by all participants.

“This competition highlights the talent in our community, and I’m grateful to everyone who took part.

“Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”