South Cheshire George Formby Society hosts festive finale

Wistaston Memorial Hall hosted the South Cheshire George Formby Society’s final 2024 performance with a Christmas-themed “Ukulele Fun Concert”.

The evening showcased the society’s blend of musical nostalgia and holiday spirit.

Performances included solo, duo, and group acts playing and singing George Formby classics as well as festive favourites.

Father Christmas himself (portrayed by Chris White) made a surprise appearance with a rendition of “When Santa Got Stuck Up the Chimney” in full attire.

The society, established in 1994, has grown into a vibrant community dedicated to preserving the legacy of British entertainer George Formby.

Now under the leadership of Gail and Simon Kinrade, the group is thriving and holds monthly concerts.

The society has announced its 2025 schedule, with ukulele open mic concerts taking place on the fourth Friday of each month at 7.30pm at Wistaston Memorial Hall on Church Lane in Wistaston – 24th January, 28th February, 28th March, 25th April, 23rd May, 27th June, 25th July, 22nd August, 26th September, 24th October, 28th November, 19th December.

For more information visit their Facebook group or email them at [email protected]