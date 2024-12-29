3 hours ago
Fire crews battle kitchen blaze at Willaston house
1 day ago
Cheshire charity chief from Nantwich set for Arctic challenge
2 days ago
10-man Nantwich Town beaten 2-0 away at Witton
2 days ago
Appeal after car failed to stop after killing dog and injuring owner
2 days ago
Cheshire Police make 185 arrests for drink or drug driving
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Fire crews battle kitchen blaze at Willaston house

in Village News / Willaston & Rope December 29, 2024
school field - Nantwich Fire Station - August 2020 (2) (1)

Fire crews had to tackle a kitchen fire at a house in Willaston.

The fire broke out at a property on Cedar Court at around 1pm on Friday (December 27).

Two fire engines from Crewe and a fire engine from Nantwich attended the incident and found a fire involving materials which had been left on an electric hob.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to put the fire out before a large fan was used to clear smoke from the property.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The occupier of the premises was checked over by firefighters and handed over to the care of attending paramedics.”

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.