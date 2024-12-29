Fire crews battle kitchen blaze at Willaston house

Fire crews had to tackle a kitchen fire at a house in Willaston.

The fire broke out at a property on Cedar Court at around 1pm on Friday (December 27).

Two fire engines from Crewe and a fire engine from Nantwich attended the incident and found a fire involving materials which had been left on an electric hob.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to put the fire out before a large fan was used to clear smoke from the property.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The occupier of the premises was checked over by firefighters and handed over to the care of attending paramedics.”