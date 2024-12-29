Museum plans “Villages around Nantwich” exhibition

Nantwich Museum is to stage a “Villages around Nantwich” exhibition and has launched an appeal for information and objects.

Every year Nantwich Museum’s researchers develop an exhibition for display in the Museum’s Millennium Gallery during the summer.

The focus of the 2025 exhibition will be villages close to Nantwich.

The final list of villages to be featured is to be decided and organisers are currently gathering information.

A museum spokesperson said: “We would now like to hear from both residents and organisations in nearby villages to help us with the following:

• Are there any interesting local stories, myths or legends associated with the village?

• Were there, or are there any unusual events, festivals or ceremonies held in the village?

• Are there any unusual buildings in the village, and if so what makes them interesting?

• Does the village have an intriguing history?

• Were any well-known people born in the village, or perhaps lived there for a number of years? If so, what were they famous for?

• Is there anything else which makes your village different or special?

• Do you have any objects or pictures (including photographs) which you would be willing to loan to the Museum for the exhibition?

“We can’t guarantee that everything we receive will be included in the exhibition.

“But all relevant information will help us as we build our knowledge about the local area for future reference.”

Nantwich Museum is open from 10am – 4pm, Tuesday to Saturday.

For further information contact [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.