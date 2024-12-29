Reaseheath students bring festive flower power to Arley Hall

Reaseheath College students in Nantwich have brought a touch of festive flower joy to Cheshire’s Arley Hall this Christmas.

The floristry students transformed the hall into a floral wonderland, showcasing their artistry as part of Arley Hall’s beloved Christmas floral festival.

The annual collaboration offers Reaseheath students a chance to hone their skills by decorating one of Cheshire’s most iconic landmarks.

This year marked the 11th consecutive year the college floristry department has contributed to the event.

More than 200 stems of flowers and foliage — including roses, Amaryllis, Cymbidium orchids, and chrysanthemums — were arranged into designs that blended traditional elegance with modern creativity.

A key feature was the use of foliage sourced from Arley Hall’s own grounds.

Level 3 student Sian Nesbitt said: “Being part of this project has been a brilliant opportunity to gain real-world experience.

“Seeing our work displayed in such an iconic venue is amazing.”

James Jones, another Level 3 student, added: “This project gave us a real insight into working on a professional event. It’s been hands-on and challenging, but really rewarding.”

For adult learners like Caroline Jackson, returning to education made the experience even more meaningful.

She said: “This project has been such a joy to be part of.

“It’s not only allowed me to apply what I’ve learned but also to share something beautiful with the community at such a special time of year.”

Instructor Robyn Longden, who oversaw the project, emphasised the importance of real-world experiences at Reaseheath.

She said: “We’re committed to providing students with practical learning opportunities.

“This collaboration is the perfect example of how our students develop technical expertise, creativity, and professionalism, all while contributing to something truly special for the public, and it’s a fantastic experience to add to their CVs!”