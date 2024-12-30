Audlem Theatre Company celebrates 30 years with new show

Audlem Theatre Company will mark its 30-year anniversary with its new pantomime production “Aladdin and the Pirates”.

The show, to be shown at the end of January, promises an evening of adventure, laughter, and family fun.

ATC pays homage to their first-ever production from 1995, Aladdin and His Magic Lamp.

This year’s show combines the classic Aladdin tale with a pirate twist.

Producer Laura Furber, now in her second year at the helm, said: “This year’s panto is extra special for us, celebrating 30 years of Audlem Theatre Company.

“ATC has been a cornerstone of our village, bringing together so many talented people and providing a creative space for children and adults alike.

“We’d love to see the good people of Audlem, Nantwich and beyond come out on those bleak January nights to celebrate this milestone with us – it’s going to be a magical show!”

The cast features familiar faces and new talent, including Trevor Hough making his debut as the villainous Captain Abanazer and Emma Morris stepping into the spotlight as Aladdin.

The show will take place at Audlem Public Hall, on Cheshire Street, Audlem, starting on Wednesday January 29 with final show on Saturday February 1.

Tickets are available online via https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/audlem/audlem-public-hall