Leighton Hospital endoscopy team earns national accreditation

The endoscopy team at Leighton Hospital has received national accreditation.

The award comes after a review by the Joint Advisory Group on Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (JAG).

It is conducted by the Royal College of Physicians and uses the JAG Global Rating Scale.

The quality improvement tool is the standard for endoscopy services, both nationally and internationally, ensuring best practice and excellence in patient care.

It means Mid Cheshire Hospitals’ department meets rigorous standards set by national and international bodies for providing safe, effective and patient-centred care.

The accreditation will help attract new trainees, retain skilled nursing staff and enhance the department’s reputation.

It also allows the department to host nationally and internationally recognised courses.

Carole Lyth, clinical service manager, said: “The team are extremely proud to receive JAG accreditation.

“This process demonstrates the quality and high standards the patients receive at Leighton Hospital Endoscopy and that the team are highly trained and skilled in endoscopy procedures, the whole team have worked hard and continue to work hard to maintain these quality standards.

“It is a wonderful achievement and a true testament to the passion of the team to achieve the very best for Mid Cheshire patients and staff.”