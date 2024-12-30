Ofsted praises Cheshire College with latest “Good” rating

Cheshire College – South & West has earned a “Good” rating from its latest Ofsted inspection.

The college, which attracts hundreds of students across Nantwich and Crewe, has also been awarded top grade of “strong contribution to skills” in its latest report.

UK colleges are subject to enhanced Ofsted inspections, which include a specific judgement on contribution to skills.

During the inspection in October 2024, Cheshire College was awarded the top outcome of “strong” due to their links and collaborations with employers, local authorities and communities.

Inspectors highlighted the creation of skills bootcamps for engineering and rail, alongside new courses to develop skilled workers in hydrogen, smart metering and low carbon energy.

The college is the largest further education provider in the county with sites in Crewe, Ellesmere Port and Chester.

It has more than 4,600 students aged 16-18 enrolled, and also supports more than 1,500 adult students and 650 apprenticeship students.

Jasbir Dhesi OBE, Principal and CEO of Cheshire College, said: “We are delighted with the outcome of our Ofsted inspection, which affirms the hard work and dedication of our staff and students.

“Achieving ‘Good’ across all areas with recognition for strong contribution to skills demonstrates our commitment to delivering an exceptional learning experience and preparing our students for success in their future careers.”

The Ofsted report also commends the college’s approach to education, noting students and apprentices are highly motivated and eager to learn, demonstrating positive and professional behaviours.

And it praised students’ access to high quality work placements and the broad extracurricular opportunities available, from chess to arts.

Dhesi added: “By setting and maintaining high standards, we ensure that our students not only succeed academically but also develop the professional attitudes that will serve them well throughout their lives.

“Our focus remains on building on our success, ensuring we continue to meet the needs of our students and provide them with the skills they need to succeed in an ever-evolving world.”

The full Ofsted report is available on the college website

(Main image by Helen Cotton Photography)