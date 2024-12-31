South Cheshire boxing club receives police funding boost

A South Cheshire boxing club has received a £10,000 donation from a police Christmas initiative.

The funding for South Cheshire Amateur Boxing Club (SCABC) in Crewe is part of Chief Constable Mark Roberts’ Christmas charity scheme.

It’s one of six Cheshire organisations whose work helps provide education and community engagement for residents to receive funding.

The boxing club recently launched a project to build a new boxing gym to support local children.

The club was founded in 2012 by head coach and Cheshire Police personal safety trainer Nathan Clarke.

It has grown from delivering two classes a week to having 12 England Boxing-trained coaches, mini-boxers, junior and adult sections and boxers competing and winning at National Championship level.

Now it aims to turn a piece of derelict land into a purpose-built building twice the size of their current premises.

The £10,000 funding will help the club buy 50 pairs of boxing gloves and training mats.

Chief Constable Mark Roberts said: “I am always happy to support local initiatives such as this to help local residents, especially those that benefit children and help them channel their energy into something positive.

“Aside from the benefits of regular exercise, boxing teaches discipline and valuable life skills and the team at the club do fantastic work, all as volunteers.

“As their project to develop their new premises gets underway, I am thrilled to present them with this cheque for £10k to aid them in their mission of getting the children of the county involved with a worthwhile pastime.”

Nathan Clarke, head coach and trustee, added: “The money will be spent on well-needed additional equipment as the club moves to its new home in April 2025.

“The club’s open door policy means we have outgrown our current location and donations such as this will ensure we can provide a safe and positive environment for the residents of Cheshire for many years to come.”

Detective Chief Inspector Christian Morris, coach and trustee, added: “This £10,000 will make a massive difference to all those visiting the club in the future.

“The police have been on the journey with South Cheshire ABC since 2012 and the partnership between the two goes from strength to strength as we enter our next chapter in 2025.”