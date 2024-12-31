Trampolinist Bryony Page receives MBE in New Year Honours

Nantwich Olympian Bryony Page is among a number of North West athletes who have received New Year Honours.

Former Brine Leas student Page, from Wrenbury, has been awarded an MBE for her services to trampoline gymnastics after winning her third Olympic medal at Paris 2024.

Page scooped the Gold medal, completing a hat-trick after winning Bronze and Silver at the two previous Olympics in Tokyo and Rio.

Poppy Willow Maskill, 19, from Middlewich, has also been awarded the MBE for services to swimming.

She is a multiple world champion para-swimmer in the S14 Intellectually Impaired classification.

She also won gold in the Mixed S14 4x100m Freestyle Relay at the Manchester 2023 world championships.

At 19 years old, she was chosen as the closing ceremony flagbearer for Paris 2024, following her outstanding achievements, winning five medals in Paris.

Other North West stars to receive honours include Keely Hodgkinson from Greater Manchester, who won the 800m Olympic gold medal in Paris 2024.

And Amy Truesdale, from Chester, received an MBE for services to Taekwondo.

She has an impressive record in Para taekwondo and is best known for her World Championship wins in 2014, 2017 and 2023 making her a triple World Champion.

In total, 93 people from the North West have received honours in HM The King’s New Year Honours List 2025.

Recipients from the North West make up 8% of the total number of recipients receiving honours this year.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “Each and every day, ordinary people go out and do extraordinary things for their communities.

“They represent the very best of the UK and that core value of service which I put at the centre of everything this government does.

“The New Year Honours List celebrates more of these unsung heroes, and I thank them for their incredible contribution.”