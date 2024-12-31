Work to start on new Leighton Hospital building

Groundworks will start at Leighton Hospital in January for a new modular building next to the entrance of the Outpatients Department.

The building, scheduled to arrive in early March, will house Audiology and Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) services, which are due to relocate to the new facilities in summer 2025.

The move is due to the presence of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) planks within the Outpatients Department roof.

Remediation work is necessary to keep the hospital safe due to the presence of the RAAC.

Work will also be undertaken in the OPD suites, the fracture clinic, phlebotomy, and the maxillofacial unit.

Services will continue in these locations while remediation work takes place.

While OPD toilets have works undertaken, temporary toilet facilities will be provided.

Once the modular building is operational it will have three audiology testing booths, nine consulting rooms, an ENT treatment room, and an ENT minor operations room.

Hoarding for the works will go up in January during removal of the existing ENT cabins.

During this time, the OPD main entrance and the physiotherapy entrance will be closed.

Patients and visitors will be directed to access OPD and physiotherapy via the hospital’s main entrance following signage along the yellow corridor.

Three ambulance bays will be located outside of the Emergency Department to allow ambulance access while the OPD area is hoarded off.

The bus stop near the OPD entrance will move slightly forward from its current location.

RAAC, a lightweight precast concrete material, was commonly used in UK public sector buildings between the 1950s and 1990s.