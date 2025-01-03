Wistaston man honoured with MBE for services to Scouts

A Wistaston man who has dedicated more than half a century to the Scouts has been honoured with an MBE.

Michael Bennion was included in the King’s New Year’s Honours for 54 years of service to the movement.

He started as Cub at St Andrew’s 1st South West Cheshire Scout group.

The 72-year-old moved on to Scouts and at 18 became an Assistant Scout Leader.

He was asked to start a Venture Scout group at the Andrews, and he was made Assistant Group Scout Leader aged 21 and then Group Scout Leader.

Mike also joined the district executive committee and the district fellowship, and also went on to become Milldale Scout Campsite Chairman.

During that time, he helped develop the site installing water mains, building a toilet block, planting trees and encouraging Scouts to camp in a safe environment.

He has also been involved with the District Gang Show on stage, back stage and front of house since being a young Scout Leader.

In 1997, he was appointed as Assistant District Commissioner for Activities.

Mike became a canoeing teacher for Cubs, Scouts and Venture Scouts, after being trained as a B.C.U instructor.

By May 1998, he was appointed District Commissioner, looking after a membership of more than 1,100 adults and young people.

His daughter Claire Bennion said: “He helped them grow and was always there to give help and advice when needed, whilst ensuring all training and legal requirements were adhered to.”

Mike has been the Cheshire Unit Leader for two World Jamborees – in Thailand in 2003 and in Sweden in 2011, and one Russian Jamboree in 2000.

In 2005, he was appointed as part of the Sub Camp Management Team for Eurojam and again for the World Jamboree in America. He looked after 16 sub camps with 45,000 Scouts and Leaders from around the world.

More recently, he was part of the service team at the World Jamboree in South Korea in 2023.

Claire added: “Dad continues to be a very active member of the Milldale Scout Campsite Service Team – where he can be found weekly on site helping with various projects and events.

“His big passion has always been the development of the district campsite, ensuring the provision of a wide range of facilities and activities for all ages to enjoy.

“He has always been there to help anyone that was struggling, giving advice and encouragement when needed.”

“He continues to take an active interest in and support of ‘The Andrews’ as his four grand-children have/are progressing through the Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Young Leader Sections.

During his 54 years of dedication to Scouting, Mike has been awarded the following:

Medal of Merit in 1994

Silver Acorn in 2001

Bar to the Silver Acorn in 2011

Silver Wolf in 2017 (the highest award for exceptional service to Scouting)

And in July 2020, he was awarded his 50-year Service Award.