Plans to convert former Nantwich nightclub into two bars

Plans to convert the former Nakatcha nightclub in Nantwich into two new bars are being considered by Cheshire East Council planners.

Proposals to divide the Welsh Row venue into two separate bars, connected internally, were put out to public consultation before Christmas.

Life & Soul Group wants to use the building to open branches of their Crazy Moose (Ski Shack) and Rumba bars next door to each other.

The company currently has similar venues in Congleton and Macclesfield and sees Nantwich as a prime location to expand to.

Building owners Punch Pubs applied to Cheshire East for listed building consent for conversion of the former bar nightclub unit into two units “with internal access to each other”.

They have also applied to new external decorations lighting and signage (pictured).

The building, formerly the Three Pigeons Pub, is Grade II listed.

In its planning statement, the company says: “The scheme proposes to divide the building internally to form two linked units trading under two different brands.

“It will serve to reopen and provide two new businesses to the area, one of which will be mostly food led.

“The proposal will ensure the viability and longevity of the building and businesses into the future.

“The proposal is sympathetic to the existing building and its surroundings and, along with the

proposed internal refurbishment will enhance the site by providing two new hospitality venues that will

be a desirable location to both locals and visitors to the area and overall will improve the local

amenity.

“It will ensure the continued life of the building as a sustainable business, especially following the recent damage to the hospitality industry due to the pandemic and cost of living crisis and will offer enhanced employment opportunities for the local area.”

A decision on the application is due soon.

You can view the full application on the Cheshire East Council planning portal here.