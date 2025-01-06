Snow closes secondary schools in Nantwich and Shavington

Overnight snow has forced headteachers to close secondary schools in Nantwich and Shavington today.

The schools made the announcements in the last few minutes for “safety reasons”.

Brine Leas, Malbank and Shavington Academy are all closed on the day they should have re-opened after the Christmas holidays.

John Harrison, headteacher at Malbank, said today: “We have regrettably taken the decision to close today based on the snow.

“This is a safety decision based on buses and staff being able to get in from various areas where the snow is worse than it is in Nantwich.

“Never an easy call to make but having spoken to the heads at Shavington and Brine Leas we have made the decision together as we all face the same situation. Thanks for your understanding.”

Alsager High is also closing, and other schools may take similar decisions this morning.

Cheshire Police are already dealing with a number of accidents caused by snow and ice this morning.

A police spokesperson said: “Patrols have already attended several road traffic collisions this morning due to the weather.

“If you have to drive today, here’s some useful tips for driving in snow.

▪️ Accelerate gently when moving off

▪️ Instead of using the brake, cycle down gears to use engine braking

▪️ Leave extra room between you and vehicle infront

▪️ Try to use a higher gear and avoid braking as much as you can

▪️ Wear warmer clothing and take time to make sure all windows are de-iced

▪️ Stick to main routes and allow extra time for your journeys

“The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings today for snow, ice and rain.

“Only travel if its essential – and if you do – look out for each other other roads.”