Cheshire Police warning after number of accidents on ice

in Environment / Human Interest / Incident / News January 8, 2025
icy conditions on Dig Lane this morning

Police are warning drivers to take extra care on treacherous icy roads in South Cheshire today.

Temperatures plummeted overnight to -6, resulting in wet surfaces freezing into “ice rink” conditions in places.

Police warn estate roads and rural lanes are the worst, many of which have not been gritted by Cheshire East highways.

A number of accidents have already been reported in and around Nantwich, including this one on Dig Lane near Wybunbury (pictured).

No one was injured in these incidents.

Police said: “It’s another day of icy road conditions.

“Please allow extra time for your journeys, and avoid harsh braking. The conditions are currently worse on estates and rural areas.

“Also keep an eye on the pavements, as we’ve had a few reports of falls this morning.”

The Met Office is forecasting continued freezing conditions until at least Saturday, with temperatures continuing to drop to -5 and -6 overnight.

Cheshire East Council says it has 20 gritters working on roads.

“When there is a risk of ice – usually this is where the temperature is forecast to fall below 1 degree centigrade – we aim to grit roads before ice forms,” says the authority.

The council only grits roads in its “winter treatment network”, it says.

This will generally be most A roads and some busier B roads.

Find out more on Cheshire East Council’s “gritting and snow clearance” page here.

