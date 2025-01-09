New Year launch of Nantwich Environmental Taskforce

A new taskforce has been launched in Nantwich with the aim of making the town greener.

Organisers say the Nantwich Environmental Taskforce (NET) has been launched to provide the “muscle power and passion to help make things happen”.

NET will meet every other Sunday morning, starting on Sunday January 19 at 10am with a litter pick.

It aims to provide muscle to support and complement the work of groups like Sustainable Nantwich, Nantwich in Bloom, Cheshire Wildlife Trust, Nantwich Town Council and others.

NET founder and Sustainable Nantwich campaigner Richard Senior said lots of people were worried about the environment but felt helpless and didn’t know what to do about it.

He added: “It’s great to get out in the fresh air and do something positive for your community.

“There are lots of grassroots groups out there doing great work in the area but it’s sometimes difficult to know what is going on.

“NET will offer people the chance to do something positive for the environment every two weeks.

“You don’t need to come every session, but some of us like to have some regularity in our lives!

“We will be working with a host of other brilliant local volunteer groups.

“Whether it’s planting up the town with flowers and trees, managing the Coed Wen community woodland, beautifying “grot spots”, helping with recycling or digging neglected allotments – we will be doing it together.

“It will be a great way to keep fit and meet new friends.

“Get NET-working, have fun while making things a bit better for the local community, for wildlife and the environment.”

The group will meet on Sunday January 19 at Snowhill Car Park.

Anyone who wants to get involved can just go along or email [email protected] to join the NET mailing list to make sure you know what’s going on.