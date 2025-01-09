Visitors to Leighton Hospital urged to wear masks

Visitors to Leighton Hospital are being urged to wear masks as the trust battle against rising cases of flu and other respiratory viruses.

Mid Cheshire Hospitals Trust is reintroducing face masks in clinical areas of its hospitals from today (Thursday January 9).

The change to the Trust’s face masks guidance means:

– Patients and visitors are strongly urged to wear a face mask in all of Mid Cheshire Hospitals’ clinical locations

– They are not required to wear a mask in non-clinical areas

– Masks will be provided in relevant areas of each site

The trust says anyone who prefers to wear a face mask in any part of its hospitals will be supported.

Patients with suspected or confirmed respiratory infection will continue to be asked to wear a face mask.

Mid Cheshire Hospitals urges patients and visitors to adhere to times and numbers of visitors allowed on its wards.

Dr Clare Hammell, Chief Medical Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer, said: “In line with Trusts across the country, we’re seeing rising cases of flu and other seasonal illnesses which are having a significant impact on our already stretched NHS.

“It’s important that we take steps to address this to protect our patients, visitors and staff.

“We’re asking for everyone’s support to stop the spread of flu and other winter viruses.

“Evidence tells us that wearing a mask can help and without face masks, the risk of transmitting and spreading infections is increased.

“We will keep these temporary measures under review in the coming weeks.

“We’d like to thank our patients and visitors for helping to protect themselves, others and our NHS.”

Patients and visitors can find information about mask guidance and visiting our sites here.

Public information about Infection Prevention and Control is available here.