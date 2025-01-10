Cheshire councils write to Government backing devolution

Cheshire East Council has joined the county’s two others in asking to be included in the government’s priority programme for devolution.

The councils’ leaders have written to Local Government and English Devolution Minister Jim McMahon saying they want to formally open conversations about potential new powers and funding Cheshire and Warrington could receive if it goes ahead with devolution.

The joint letter, from Cheshire East leader Nick Mannion (Lab) and deputy Michael Gorman (Ind), together with Cheshire West and Chester leader Louise Gittins (Lab) and Warrington Borough Council leader Hans Mundry (Lab), follows the publication of a White Paper in December 2024, which sets out government’s commitment to devolution across England.

It states the three councils’ aspirations to seek a devolution agreement that would include an elected mayor.

In the letter the council leaders say: “The three local authorities, Cheshire East, Cheshire West and Chester and Warrington are committed to working in partnership to progress a devolution agreement with His Majesty’s Government and establish a mayoral strategic authority by May 2026.

“We look forward to working with you and your colleagues in 2025 and are grateful that you have recognised all the previous pre-planning work we have done together that has resulted in us being recognised for inclusion in the devolution priority programme.”

Before any agreement, views will be sought from the region’s residents, communities and businesses on how devolution could benefit Cheshire and Warrington.

Any formal devolution agreement would need to be agreed by each council as well as the Cheshire and Warrington Joint Committee, which provides leadership on strategic economic issues for the region.

The three council leaders added: “It’s clear that devolution would bring significant power and funding to the Cheshire and Warrington region.

“We’re ambitious for our region and we want to seize this opportunity to benefit our residents, communities and businesses.

“Devolution would allow us to make more decisions here in Cheshire and Warrington, rather than decisions about our region and its almost one million residents being made in London.

“Being part of the government’s priority programme would put us at the front of the queue for the potential benefits of devolution – and reaffirms that we are working together to get the best outcomes for our region.

“Devolution is about national government transferring powers and resources away from London and into regions.

“It’s not about merging councils. Individual councils would retain their current responsibilities and continue to provide services for local people.”

The Cheshire and Warrington region comprises Cheshire East, Cheshire West and Chester and Warrington councils, working alongside Enterprise Cheshire and Warrington.

Cllr Mannion last month assured a meeting of Cheshire East’s full council that ‘any decision about devolution that involves Cheshire East Council will be made here at the full council meeting, as it will be made at the full council meetings in Warrington and in Cheshire West and Chester’.