OPINION: We must act now on grooming gangs, says Crewe and Nantwich MP

“This week has seen much debate about the grooming gangs scandal, where young girls, have been systematically exploited and sexually abused in towns across England.

“The first thing it is imperative to understand, is that the vote that took place on Wednesday 08 November was on an amendment that would have killed a piece of government legislation which will actually introduce measures to improve child safety. I refuse to participate in parliamentary games that actively prevent improved safeguarding measures being brought into law.

“Moving to the issue of grooming gangs themselves, we know, categorically, that our institutions have failed these young girls, sometimes due to prejudice on the basis of class towards victims and survivors, and sometimes due to fear of being accused of racism, as a result of the ethnicity/religious background of the perpetrators.

“Let me be crystal clear: All abusers are abhorrent, regardless of who they are, but I do not skirt around addressing these specific incidents of abuse where there is a clear pattern and model by which men of predominantly Pakistani descent targeted and groomed young girls who were predominantly white and from working class backgrounds.

“This pattern of abuse, the co-ordinated and systematic way it was carried out, targeting girls who were vulnerable, is repulsive. The response of our institutions, whose duty it was to protect these girls, is unforgivable, and we must right these wrongs.

“This week, we’ve seen some despicable and cynical attempts to make political gains on this matter and I have no intention of carrying that on here. I will stick only to the facts.

“Over the past decade, there have been a total of 12 inquiries that have shed light on the horrific abuse perpetrated by grooming gangs.

“The 2014 Rotherham report by Professor Alexis Jay revealed that at least 1,400 children were sexually exploited between 1997 and 2013. This was followed by the 2015 independent report by Baroness Louise Casey, which highlighted the systemic failures of Rotherham Council.

“In 2022, the Greater Manchester Combined Authority’s review into Oldham found serious failings by both the police and the council. These inquiries have consistently shown that vulnerable young people were let down by the very institutions meant to protect them.

“The government has rightfully committed to liaising with victims first and foremost as to whether there should be a further inquiry, but it seems difficult to sustain an argument that we do not know enough to act now, and it is my view that people of all political persuasions should focus their energies on pressing government to do exactly that.

“The most recent inquiry, which reported in 2022, had 20 recommendations have not been acted upon until now. The chair of that inquiry, Professor Alexis Jay has been clear that a further inquiry would delay action on these recommendations. From my point of view that would be unconscionable. Victims have waited too long for there to be any further delay.

“However, the new UK government is now taking steps to address the recommendations from these inquiries. Measures include increased funding for child protection services, enhanced training for police and social workers, and stricter regulations for local authorities. The government is also working on implementing a national database to track and monitor grooming gang activities more effectively.

“Importantly, the government is committed to ensuring that all recommendations from past inquiries are fully implemented. This includes holding local authorities accountable, improving support for victims, and ensuring that law enforcement agencies have the resources they need to prevent such atrocities from happening again.

“My message to constituents is to ignore those using the pain and suffering of victims and survivors to advance a political agenda.

“I absolutely stand united with victims, survivors, and anyone else with a genuine commitment to justice for these abhorrent crimes. We must act decisively and without delay to ensure that these heinous crimes are never repeated. It is time to move beyond talking and take concrete steps to protect our children and support those who have suffered.”