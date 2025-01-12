Nantwich RDA “Horse of Hope” appeal hits final stretch

Nantwich & District Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) has put out an urgent plea for support as the deadline for its fundraising appeal rapidly approaches.

RDA launched its “Horse of Hope” appeal in December aiming to raise £18,300 to buy a new horse and specialist equipment following the retirement of trusty steed Patrick.

The response has been excellent but Christmas dealt a blow to the charity with the death of another horse Mac (pictured), putting more pressure on its stretched resources.

Liz Cleghorn, a volunteer with the group, said: “Thanks to the incredible support of 117 donors, the campaign has already raised £14,633, but there’s still a long way to go.

“Adding to the pressure is a conditional pledge from Sport England, which has generously offered £9,150— but only if the RDA reaches its full target by 21st February 2025.

“On top of this we suffered the heartbreak of losing Mac just before Christmas.

“Mac wasn’t just a horse – he was a healer, a teacher, and a source of endless joy for riders who often face immense challenges in their in their daily lives.

“Mac also had a gift for calming my child, making them feel safe and strong in a way nothing else could.

“His sudden passing and the retirement of Patrick has deepened the urgency to find replacements and meet our growing demand.”

Nantwich & District RDA, based at Reaseheath College, provides therapy, fitness, skills development and often life changing opportunities for children and adults with disabilities through the use of horses.

The waiting list is growing daily with individuals eager to experience the life-changing benefits of therapeutic riding.

But the charity, run by volunteers, lacks the horses to meet this increasing demand.

Nantwich News and our free community newspaper Nantwich Life is backing the campaign.

TV star Martin Clunes, President of the British Horse Society, put out a message of support in December and many local businesses are donating goods and services as rewards to supporters.

Liz added: “Nantwich & District RDA is calling on everyone who believes in the power of community and compassion to help them cross the finish line.”

To support Horse of Hope go to https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/horsesofhope