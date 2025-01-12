Nantwich to stage first Independent Venue Week celebration

Nantwich will host its first Independent Venue Week from January 28 to February 2, writes Jonathan White.

The national initiative shines a spotlight on independent music venues and artists who keep them alive, with Nantwich joining the line-up of participating towns.

Applestump Records and Moth Events are leading the charge locally, bringing a programme of live music to The Studio and The Granary Arts Café in Nantwich.

They aim to showcase the town’s independent music scene with a mix of emerging talent and renowned performers.

Notable highlights include:

• She Drew The Gun kicking things off with their thought-provoking and immersive soundscapes

• The Lounge Society, known for their electrifying blend of indie rock and punk energy, taking the stage on Thursday

• Fyfe Dangerfield, celebrated for his work as the frontman of Guillemots, will perform a sold-out set on Saturday

• Local talent shines throughout the week, with acts like Van Goghs Weapon, OneDa, and Oli Ng bringing their unique styles to the festival

Steve Cook, founder of Applestump Records on Barker Street, said: “We’re thrilled to bring Independent Venue Week to Nantwich for the first time.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to celebrate the vibrancy of grassroots music, support local artists, and showcase our venues.

“We’ve curated a diverse line-up to appeal to everyone, from seasoned gig-goers to those discovering live music for the first time.”

Some of the proceeds from the event will support Mid Cheshire Mind, highlighting the role of music in promoting mental wellbeing.

Tickets are selling fast, with Saturday’s Fyfe Dangerfield gig already sold out.

To secure a spot now visit https://www.applestumprecords.com/gigs or https://www.thegranaryartscafe.com/events