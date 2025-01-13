Mornflake launch year of celebrations for 350th birthday

South Cheshire employer Mornflake is gearing up for a year of celebration to mark its 350th anniversary.

The breakfast giant has planned a host of activities to mark its remarkable history as ‘Millers of Mighty Oats’ as far back as 1675.

The family business, which runs the oldest manufacturing site in Crewe employing more than 300 people, has pledged £100,000 towards running costs of the new Crewe Youth Zone ‘The Dome’ set to open next spring.

It plans to plant 350 trees across Cheshire, send breakfasts to local schools and support specially selected local charities and organisations with £350 donations.

The company, a long-standing sponsor of Crewe Alexandra FC, Nantwich Food Festival and Nantwich Show, is renewing its support of the club, while sponsoring a charity match at Nantwich Town FC later this year.

Meanwhile, employees are set to offer 350 hours of time to charities and projects needing extra hands.

John Lea, the current member of the Lea family at the helm, said: “This is a very special year for us and we want to make it a memorable one, supporting the community where we live and work.”

The story of Morn­flake harks back to 1675 when William Lea began milling oats at Swettenham Mill – nine years after the Great Fire of London and it has remained in Cheshire ever since.

The company celebrates its local roots with its Crewe headquarters on the packaging of breakfast products shipped worldwide.

The Gresty Road site, established in 1941, had previously been a flour mill run by Walter Brown before being taken over by the Lea family who moved from a smaller base in Wheelock to feed the war effort.

Since exporting its first products to the Seychelles in 1958, Mornflake has grown a following in more than 80 countries across Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

During the Covid pandemic, Mornflake stepped up again, supporting the DEFRA parcel scheme with millions of packs of porridge sent to NHS workers, food banks and vulnerable people.

Its swift response was recognised by the GREAT Britain Inspirations campaign led by the Department of International Trade to celebrate the ‘extraordinary’ actions of UK businesses – just one of many accolades for service to the community alongside a plethora of awards for industry excellence.

Mr Lea, a former High Sheriff of Cheshire, added: “Just like the railway industry, which shaped Crewe’s past and will drive it forward, we don’t stand still.

“Innovation is key and we strive to bring new flavours and products to cereal lovers who appreciate our unstinting dedication to quality and remain loyal to the brand.”

Look out for the specially branded ‘350’ trucks as Mornflake’s trademark orange lorries take on a new look to celebrate the milestone.

Charities and organisations wishing to be considered for support are asked to write to [email protected]