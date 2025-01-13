Nantwich honours 81st anniversary of airman Arthur Brown’s death

Nantwich gathered yesterday (January 12) to honour the 81st anniversary of Lieutenant Arthur L. Brown’s heroic sacrifice during World War II, writes Jonathan White.

The memorial service, held at the Airman’s Grave near Shrewbridge Road, paid tribute to the 23-year-old United States Army Air Force pilot who gave his life to prevent a crash in the town.

Lieutenant Brown’s P47 Thunderbolt fighter aircraft tragically crashed on 14th January 1944.

He had managed to steer the stricken plane away from populated areas before crashing and burying itself near the River Weaver.

The service began with a parade from Brookfield House, led by Jim Atherton of the Royal British Legion’s Nantwich & District Branch carrying the Union Flag.

Parade Marshall Frank Evanson directed participants, including representatives from local organisations and youth groups, across Shrewbridge Road to the Airman’s Grave.

The ceremony, led by Revd Dr Mark Hart, Rector of St Mary’s Church, featured poignant elements including a reading of For the Fallen by Joe O’Leary, Chairman of the Nantwich & District Royal British Legion, and a tribute from Mayor of Nantwich Cllr Stuart Bostock.

The Last Post was played, a two-minute silence held, Reveille, and the Kohima Epitaph read by John Dwyer, President of the Nantwich & District Royal British Legion.

Cllr Bostock recounted Lieutenant Brown’s final moments and the legacy he left in Nantwich’s history.

The service concluded with the laying of wreaths by community leaders and organisations, including the Army Cadets, Air Training Corps, Sea Cadets, Nantwich Police, and the 4th Nantwich Brownies.

The 4th Nantwich Brownies, under the guidance of Brown Owl Karen Lynch, have been caretakers of the Airman’s Grave for over a decade.

Karen said: “When I took over the unit over 10 years ago, I learned about the Brownies’ long-term connection to the memorial.

“Since then, we’ve made it a tradition to maintain the site, sweeping leaves and placing flowers.

“It’s vital to keep Lieutenant Brown’s sacrifice alive in our memories.”

Iona, who carried the Brownies flag, said: “My great-aunt Rosemary was in the first Brownie pack to care for the memorial in the late 1940s. I’m proud to carry on her work.”

Others like Scarlett and Lorelei highlighted their participation in a recent podcast, This Place, Our Voices, which explored Lieutenant Brown’s story and the Brownies’ contributions.

“It’s important to remember Lieutenant Brown,” they said, echoing the sentiment of the entire community.

The annual memorial service is a reminder of Lieutenant Brown’s sacrifice and the bond he forged with the people of Nantwich.

For those who wish to learn more, the 4th Nantwich Brownies’ podcast tribute to Lieutenant Brown can be heard on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/1st-lieutenant-arthur-brown-the-4th-nantwich-brownies/id1771951024?i=1000682968002