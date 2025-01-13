Second fire damages mansion near Nantwich five years to day of first blaze

A 19th century mansion near Alpraham has been damaged by fire – exactly fire years to the day when a huge blaze gutted the same venue.

Fire crews and police were at Tilstone House, in Tilstone Fearnall off the A51 Nantwich Road, last night (Sunday) at around 7.30pm.

Five fire engines attended from Nantwich, Winsford, Crewe and Chester, plus the aerial ladder platform from Chester.

Relief was later provided from fire engines from Penketh, Widnes, Lymm and Ellesmere Port, plus the aerial ladder platform from Lymm.

A Cheshire Fire Service spokesperson said: “Crews were called to a disused building fire in Tarporley.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets and a safety jet to extinguish the fire.

“Firefighters tackled the fire from both the ground and first floor, as well as externally using a ladder and the aerial ladder platform.

“Police attended and closed the road while firefighters dealt with the incident.”

Cheshire Police added: “At 8.15pm on Sunday 12 January, police were called to assist with road closures following a fire on Nantwich Road, near Tarporley.

“Officers attended and the road was closed while firefighters dealt with the fire in the disused buildings. There were no reports of any injuries.”

The mansion, built in 1888, was a popular wedding venue before the first fire on January 12 2020.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue concluded that blaze (pictured above and below) five years ago to have been caused by an electrical fault.

One witness who lives nearby told Nantwich News last night: “It’s really bizarre that it’s five years ago to the date since the last fire too!”

At its height in 2020 there were 10 fire appliances tackling the blaze, and fire crews remained on site for around four days.

The fire caused extensive damage to the building, although firefighters were able to recover a large amount of furniture from the building.

The main A51 Nantwich Road was closed in both directions during the night while firefighters tackled the fire. No one was injured in the incident.

Nearby residents say the building since the 2020 blaze has been a magnet for “urban explorers”.

(Images courtesy of Cheshire Fire and Rescue from 2020 fire)