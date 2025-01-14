7 hours ago
Bridge crash causes closure of busy road for three weeks

in Reaseheath & Worleston / Village News January 14, 2025
Nanney's Bridge closure - B5074 Main Road

A crash which damaged a bridge has led to a key road between Nantwich and Church Minshull being closed for almost three weeks.

The incident happened on the B5074 Main Road/Nantwich Road just north of Worleston.

A vehicle collided with the narrow bridge, known as Nanney’s Bridge, over the Shropshire Union Canal, causing structural damage.

Closure will be in place on the south side of the bridge just after the entrance into Aqueduct Marina.

The diversion put in place by Cheshire East highways is more than 25 miles long taking at least 45 minutes.

Highways said: “The road closure is required to repair the bridge hit by a third party.

“It is closed 50 metres either side of Nanny’s Bridge, on Nantwich Road.”

Motorists are warned that the closure could be in place until at least January 31.

