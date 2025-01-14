Police find missing woman in Nantwich after five-hour search

Police spent five hours searching for a vulnerable missing woman in Nantwich last night (Monday).

Officers were supported by Cheshire Police helicopter as they scoured amid “concerns for the welfare of a woman in Nantwich”.

They received the call at around 6pm last night (Monday January 13).

She was found safe at around 11pm.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “At 5.55pm on Monday 13 January police were called to concerns for the welfare of a woman in Nantwich.

“Local officers, supported by the police helicopter, conducted a search of the area and the woman was subsequently located safe and well shortly after 11pm.”

(library pic for display only)