University Centre Reaseheath in Nantwich to stage open event

University Centre Reaseheath is hosting its first open day of 2025 this Saturday January 18.

The Nantwich-based institution offers degrees and professional certificates for careers in agriculture, canine behaviour, veterinary nursing, environmental conservation, food science, zoology among others.

Saturday’s Open Event is a chance for prospective students and their families to experience life at the university centre first-hand.

Visitors can meet lecturers, learn about courses on offer and tour leading-edge facilities, including the robotic dairy farm, Reaseheath Mini Zoo and a new state-of-the-art agri-food facility.

They will hear from current students about what it’s like to study and live at Reaseheath.

The UCAS deadline for students to apply to university to start in September 2025 is January 29.

Applications remain open beyond this date, allowing students to still apply for a place at university this autumn.

Jane Nickisson, Dean of Higher Education and Assistant Principal, said: “Our Open Events are a fantastic opportunity for prospective students to see first-hand the unique blend of tradition and innovation that University Centre Reaseheath offers.

“We are proud of our state-of-the-art facilities and dedicated staff who are committed to helping students achieve their career aspirations.

“Whether you’re interested in our specialist degrees or professional certificates, we invite you to explore all that we have to offer and discover how we can help you shape your future.”

Reaseheath will also stage Open Events on February 8, April 26 and June 14.

Visit www.ucreaseheath.ac.uk/open-days-at-ucr to book your place.