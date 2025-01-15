Police appeal after dog kills sheep in Nantwich field

Police are appealing for witness after the latest dog attack killed sheep in a field near Nantwich.

The incident happened in a field between Welshmen’s Lane and the Shropshire Union Canal in Nantwich.

Officers believe the dog entered the field around midday through a gap in a hedge and attacked the sheep. Two were killed.

It’s the latest in a number of incidents, with the farmer having lost seven sheep in total in dog attacks.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police Rural Crime Team said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to an incident of sheep worrying in a field that is in between Welshmen’s Lane and the canal in Nantwich.

“Unfortunately on Sunday 29th December 2024 between the hours of 12:00hrs and 12:25hrs a dog has gained entry onto the field through a gap in the hedge and has attacked some of the sheep.

“This resulted in two of the sheep being killed.

“This isn’t the first time this has happened unfortunately. In total the farmer has lost seven sheep just from that field alone in the last few months.

“If you have any information or witnessed anything we would really like to hear from you.

“You can call us on 101 or visit https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ quoting IML1994592.

“If it was your dog please do the right thing and come forward.

“We saw a number of reports of livestock worrying over the Christmas period which really cannot continue.”

Rural police teams are involved in a national Operation Recall aimed at raising awareness to dog owners.

(Image courtesy of Cheshire Police)