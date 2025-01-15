Reaseheath College “requires improvement” in six areas, says Ofsted

Ofsted inspectors say Reaseheath College in Nantwich “requires improvement” in six areas.

Inspectors visited the college in October and released their latest report this week.

In particular they highlighted the need to improve the quality of the teaching and curriculum, retain a higher number of students, and improve support for SEND and high needs students.

The report says the college “requires improvement” in six key areas: the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, leadership and management, education programmes for young people, adult learning programmes, and provision for learners with high needs.

It did rate the college as “good” for personal development and apprenticeships.

At the time of the inspection, there were 2,150 students on education programmes for young people at the college, and 829 on apprenticeships.

The report says: “In 2022/2023, there was a significant decline in the number of students who

completed and achieved their qualifications.

“Leaders implemented a series of initiatives that increased the number of students who achieved their qualifications last academic year.

“However, the quality of teaching remains too variable, particularly on education programmes for young people, including for those students with high needs.

“In most practical lessons, teachers use their sector experience to provide appropriate demonstrations and help students to master practical skills.

“However, in too many classroom-based lessons the pace is too slow, and teachers do not engage students effectively. Students are too passive and lose interest in the topic being taught.”

It also criticises leaders of the college for not monitoring the quality of teaching.

“They focus too much on systems and processes rather than the quality of teaching in lessons and

the standard of teachers’ assessment and feedback,” it adds.

“In too many instances, leaders do not know that the curriculum is not ambitious enough for students.”

The report does say most students are given good careers advice, and that leaders have worked hard to “stabilise the workforce”.

It also highlights the “high quality resources and facilities” available to students.

In response to the report, Marcus Clinton, Principal and CEO of Reaseheath College and University Centre, said: “We acknowledge the outcome of the recent Ofsted inspection, which highlighted both strengths and areas for improvement.

“We are pleased that Ofsted acknowledged the positive experiences of our students and apprentices and that they are well-prepared for their next steps, as evidenced by the high numbers progressing to work or further training.

“Ofsted also recognised our improving achievement rates, noted that our apprenticeship achievement rates are significantly above the national average, and acknowledged that our apprentices excel in their end-point assessments.

“We take great pride in preparing our students and apprentices to be ready for industry, with our well-planned and valued Career Ready personal development programme, which was acknowledged.

“While Ofsted chiefly reported the need for more consistent delivery, we are pleased to report that staffing is now much more stable which is having a positive impact and that we continue to support our highly knowledgeable and skilled staff.”