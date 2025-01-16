Plan for solar farm near Nantwich which could supply 6,500 homes

Plans have been submitted for a solar farm near Nantwich which could supply energy to more than 6,500 homes a year, writes Belinda Ryan.

The application is for a ground-mounted solar photovoltaic renewable energy scheme on a 17-hectare site near Hatherton Lodge Farm, off Hunsterson Road.

A planning statement submitted by the Pegasus Group on behalf of Noventum Power, states: “The proposal will provide a clean, renewable and sustainable form of electricity generation and will also make a valuable contribution to the generation of electricity at a local level whilst delivering significant biodiversity enhancements across the site.

“The development would also add to regional progress in respect of meeting renewable energy targets and would also assist in meeting national targets for both energy supply, low carbon energy development and the national imperative to transition toward net zero.”

This is the second time permission has been sought for a solar farm on this site.

In 2015, Cheshire East refused permission from a different applicant for the installation of a solar farm with an output of approximately 8.28MW.

That decision was overturned the following year after the applicant appealed.

But, despite planning permission being in place, the solar farm was never implemented and the permission lapsed in February 2019.

The planning document says this latest application is for essentially the same development.

A design and access statement, submitted with a application, says: “The solar farm would generate approximately 12MW of clean renewable energy displacing 5,160 tonnes of CO2 and supplying over 6,500 homes per annum.

“This will assist with the UK’s target of being carbon neutral by 2050 and Cheshire East Council to become a carbon neutral borough by 2045.”

The solar farm would be operational for up to 40 years and after that it would be decommissioned.

The application, number 24/5074, can be viewed on the planning portal on Cheshire East Council website.

(Pic by Google Maps)