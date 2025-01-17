Award-winning acts to play at Nantwich Independent Venue Week

Big names in music are heading to Nantwich to celebrate the town’s first ever involvement in the UK’s Independent Venue Week.

The line up for the six-night event includes a Mercury Music Prize nominee, a rising hip-hop star who has graced Glastonbury and a selection of the best new and rising artists locally.

Fyfe Dangerfield (pictured), best known as lead singer of the 2006 Mercury nominees The Guillemots, is the star attraction.

He’ll be playing a solo set in front of 50 people in The Granary Arts Cafe on Saturday February 1.

Before that, AIM Independent Music Awards 2024 winner OneDa headlines at the cafe on January 31.

She was recently named by The Face magazine as one of the key MC’s at the forefront of the drum ‘n’ bass renaissance.

Last summer she appeared on multiple stages at Glastonbury, and in 2023 she headlined Manchester pride and helped launch Manchester’s Aviva Studios.

She’ll be supported at The Granary by ZAIM, Johntay and Oskar.

Independent Venue Week is an annual seven-day celebration of independent music and arts venues and the people that own, run and work in them.

It begins in Nantwich on January 28 when She Drew The Gun, aka Louisa Roach, brings her eclectic mix of electronica, hip-hop, and psychedelia to The Studio.

Winner of Glastonbury Festival’s Emerging Talent Competition and with a BBC Radio 6 Album of the year under belt, Roach’s appearance is another coup for the town.

The following night local alternative post-rock band Ouch! headline a showcase of local talent at The Granary, featuring Sativa and Van Gogh’s Weapon.

On January 30 Lounge Society play The Studio fresh from a sold-out UK tour, before OneDa and Fyfe Dangerfield take to The Granary stage on Friday and Saturday night.

On Sunday afternoon Nicky Phillips brings the week to a relaxing end, with her blend of indie, folk and pop that has caught the attention of BBC Introducing for a beautiful Sunday Session at The Granary, supported by Oli Ng, Crowspeak and Allie Douglas.

Nantwich’s Independent Venue Week gigs are a collaboration between Tim Dougill, of Moth Events, and local record store Applestump Records.

Moth Events have been putting on gigs at The Granary since 2020, with profits going to support local community arts projects and mental health charities.

So far they have featured more than 60 artists, welcomed more than 600 music fans to their intimate venue and raised more than £15,000 for Mind and MidCheshire Mind.

Tim said: “We’re extremely excited to be bringing the first ever Independent Venue Week to Nantwich.

“Alongside our friends at Applestump Records we are showcasing a total of six music events throughout the week.

“I have been speaking with Fyfe for close to a year now, he completely bought into what we do at the Granary Arts Cafe – raising money for mental health charities and supporting independent venues.

“We really have no place to be bringing Fyfe to this cozy little cafe as he’s used to playing much bigger venues.

“But this is what we like doing, intimate events with household names and the next big UK musicians. Hence our mission statement: Big Music. Small Spaces.

“I’d like to thank all the other volunteers who help put these nights on and also the regular faces who turn up to the events and support the growing music scene in Nantwich.”

Daniel Harrison, fundraising lead at Mid Cheshire Mind, said: “So far Moth Events have helped pay for 10 Art support group sessions, 15 Initial consultations for talking therapy, and over 80 calls to our helpline.

“That’s more than 80 people we’ve helped access support and signposted to the correct services.

“We’ve also been able to launch our new Speak Up Space service for young people.

“Speak Up Space is an instant messaging service for young people under the age of 18 which can be accessed 5 evenings a week, with the aim of open communication to aid young people to speak about their worries.”

Recently they received a significant donation from online e-commerce specialists, The Cloud Retail.

Tim added: “We really can’t do what we do without the support of the businesses that help us or the people that come and enjoy the music.

“We’ve had great support over the years from the likes of Jordy’s Pizza, Madison Spa, DMA Architecture, HeadKASE, Romazzino, SME joinery, RLH Print, and Applestump Records and now the support of Cloud Retail is going to help us put on some great events for 2025.”

Commercial director at The Cloud Retail Dave Thornley, who lives in Nantwich, said: “The Cloud Retail is always looking for community projects to support across the globe.

“So when I attended one of Tim’s gigs at The Granary I was blown away by what they are achieving here.

“We were delighted to back them and help bring even more people together and even more great music to the town.

“It’s going to be an exciting 2025 working with Tim and his team, putting on some great gigs and raising more money and awareness for mental health charities.”

